Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-05-30 / 13:22 *APEIRON to Present Clinical Data on Two Immunotherapy Programs at the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting* *Vienna, Austria, May 30 2018: *APEIRON Biologics AG, a company focused on cancer immunotherapy, today announced it would present data on two of its key programs in three poster presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held on June 1-5, 2018, in Chicago, IL. ASCO is the world's largest conference in the field of clinical oncology and attracts approx. 39,000 oncology professionals from around the world to discuss state-of-the-art treatment modalities, new therapies, and ongoing controversies in the field. In the first presentation, APEIRON will present data in the session: "Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy." (June 4, 8:00am - 11:30am CDT). These data summarize the results of a Phase I study with APEIRON's innovative project APN401, a first-in-class cellular checkpoint blockade therapy. The poster is titled: "Adoptive cellular immunotherapy with APN401, autologous cbl-b silenced peripheral blood mononuclear cells: Data from a phase I study in patients with solid tumors"(abstract #3055; H.Loibner et al [1]). The therapy modifies isolated patients' own blood cells (mononuclear cells of peripheral blood), by _ex vivo_ silencing of the intracellular "master checkpoint" protein cbl-b. The activated immune cells are re-administered to the patient within one day and should help to fight the cancer. Data from the completed Phase I study in patients with advanced and metastatic solid tumors show a good tolerability profile and initial signals of immunological activation and clinical activity. In the second and third presentations, APEIRON is co-author of two abstracts on its monoclonal antibody ch14.18/CHO (Qarziba(R)) for the immunotherapy of pediatric neuroblastoma. In 2017, APEIRON received marketing approval in the European Union (EU) for ch14.18/CHO. EUSA Pharma Ltd licensed the global rights to the product in 2016 and is responsible for worldwide marketing, distribution and further approvals. Details for the two presentations, both of which will be on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 8:00 am - 11:30 am CDT, are as follows: - "Immunotherapy with anti-GD2 antibody ch14.18/CHO±IL2 within the HR-NBL1/SIOPEN trial to improve outcome of high-risk neuroblastoma patients compared to historical controls." (abstract #10539; R.Ladenstein et al [2]) - "Association of regulatory- and helper-T- cells with inferior survival of neuroblastoma patients treated with long-term infusion of ch14.18/CHO combined with interleukin-2." (abstract #10530; H.Lode et al [3]). The Company will be available at booth #21099 to meet with interested individuals and answer questions. *About APEIRON Biologics AG* APEIRON is a private biotech company based in Vienna, Austria, engaged in innovative immuno-oncology projects. APEIRON is working on cancer immunotherapies, based on two different approaches, targeted, tumor-specific approaches and targeted activation of the immune system by novel "checkpoint-blockade mechanisms". APN401 is a first-in-class individual cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of various forms of cancer, based on the "Master Checkpoint" protein Cbl-b. For additional information please go to www.apeiron-biologics.com [4] and follow us on Twitter @apeironbio [5]. *For further information please contact:* *APEIRON Biologics AG* Peter Llewellyn-Davies, CFO/CBO Email: investors@apeiron-biologics.com www.apeiron-biologics.com [4] *Investor Relations* LifeSci Advisors, LLC Chris Maggos T +1 (646) 597 6989 Email: Chris@LifeSciAdvisors.com *Media Relations international* MC Services AG Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Loeser T +49 89 210 228 0 Email: apeiron@mc-services.eu *Media Relations Austria:* PR&D - Public Relations for Research & Education T +43 1 505 70 44 Email: contact@prd.at End of Media Release Issuer: APEIRON Biologics AG Key word(s): Research/Technology 2018-05-30 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 690913 2018-05-30 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88b4ae811093f5730e9f56095b939be4&application_id=690913&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4fc6a9a6f4e54beb606b131ca80c8537&application_id=690913&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3911a2770cdeb45c471ef99727eac0ad&application_id=690913&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ffde389303a5228ada146d471f3ece58&application_id=690913&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=410a5c7a4e53f438690f3e10ae6bde71&application_id=690913&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2018 07:22 ET (11:22 GMT)