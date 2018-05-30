

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated at a slower-than-expected rate in May, preliminary data from the Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in May, slightly faster than the 1.6 percent rise in April. Inflation was forecast to increase to 1.9 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.0 percent annually in May and utility costs went up by 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in May versus the expected rose of 0.3 percent.



