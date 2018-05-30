Wolters Kluwer has hired Claudio Salinardi to lead its global Finance, Risk Reporting business as Executive Vice President and General Manager. He replaces Clive Pedder who steps down from the position after more than four years with Wolters Kluwer to pursue outside career and personal interests.

Salinardi joins Wolters Kluwer from ICE Data Services where he was Global Head of Strategic Alliances, responsible for managing the firm's relationships with its largest and most influential partners. Prior to ICE, Claudio spent over 10 years with Thomson Reuters in progressively senior roles, ultimately leading its Fixed Income business globally. Salinardi started his financial markets career working in Equity Research Sales, holding positions at JP Morgan and ABN AMRO among other financial institutions.

Salinardi, who will be based in the company's London office, will have responsibility for the global operations of the Finance, Risk Reporting business in Europe, the Middle East Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Americas. He reports directly to Richard Flynn, CEO of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk and Compliance Division, and will be tasked with helping financial institutions address their integrated regulatory compliance and reporting challenges.

"Claudio joins us at a particularly interesting time for the Finance, Risk Reporting business," comments Richard Flynn. "More than ever global regulators are demanding greater integration across business processes at banks and faster reactions to changing regulation. This business has developed cutting edge technology to allow clients to adopt agile and innovative approaches to managing their ever important finance, risk and reporting obligations. I very much look forward to working with Claudio and would also like to thank Clive for his leadership and dedication, wishing him well in his future endeavors. Clive and Claudio will be working together in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth leadership transition."

Leading financial services firms from across the world have implemented the company's award winning OneSumX solution for Regulatory Reporting, Risk and Finance. Major financial services providers that have recently announced their use of Wolters Kluwer solutions include ABN AMRO, SME Development Bank Malaysia Berhad, Bahrain Middle East Bank, China Everbright Bank, China Merchants Bank, LGT and Nordea.

"It's incredibly exciting to be joining the leading business for integrated regulatory compliance and reporting technology solutions globally," Salinardi says. "Wolters Kluwer is well-positioned to continue its growth and expansion by helping clients comply with rapid and unpredictable regulatory change. I look forward to working with the talented team of experts here to ensure our existing and new clients have access to the best possible technological solutions."

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

