Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance

SaaS-based data protection and governance offerings give Office 365 software customers a simple and reliable way to analyze, discover, and recover business critical data

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, today announced Veritas Data Protection and Governance for Microsoft Office 365 solution, a new set of data protection and governance offerings. These simple-to-use, software as a service (SaaS) applications can be activated quickly and deliver enterprise-grade data management capabilities for analyzing, discovering, and recovering Office 365 data wherever and whenever necessary.

Organizations are rapidly adopting cloud office environments like Office 365. According to Gartner, "By 2021, more than 70% of business users will be substantially provisioned with cloud office capabilities."1 As organizations begin to fully realize the numerous benefits associated with Office 365 subscriptions, it is critical they also take steps to protect their Office 365 data to help ensure it is easily recoverable in the event of a data loss. Organizations should also ensure their Office 365 files are preserved and searchable to comply with strict regulatory requirements.

Veritas Data Protection and Governance for Office 365 gives organizations critical tools to manage their Office 365 data including Veritas SaaS Backup, a new cloud-to-cloud backup and recovery solution designed for comprehensive Office 365 data protection and recovery, and Veritas Information Map and Veritas Enterprise Vault.cloud. Information Map software presents a real-time view of file attributes and usage across the Office 365 ecosystem, while Enterprise Vault.cloud solution helps organizations retain and discover Office 365 data in support of regulatory compliance and legal requirements.

Automated Protection and Governance for Office 365

With this comprehensive set of SaaS offerings, organizations of all sizes will be able to establish enterprise-grade data management practices with automated protection and governance for their Office 365 environment. These offerings are highly scalable and provide holistic coverage across the Office 365 ecosystem including Microsoft Exchange Online, OneDrive, SharePoint Online, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and Yammer.

Veritas SaaS Backup is a unified data protection solution that ties together backup, search and restore capabilities in a single user interface for all Office 365 data. A simple, three-step set-up process provides near-immediate access to Office 365 data anytime, anywhere and from any device. SaaS Backup delivers multiple restore options including, direct download, in-place restore, entire account restoration, and account data migration to ensure a seamless recovery experience.

Veritas Enterprise Vault.cloud solution helps organizations address strict legal and regulatory requirements such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which took effect on May 25, 2018 . With journaling support for Exchange Online, OneDrive, Skype for Business, and Yammer, Enterprise Vault.cloud can deliver a tamper-proof repository for all content and limits exposure to data deletion or chain of custody violations. Enterprise Vault.cloud solution's advanced eDiscovery functionality, including Iterative Search, helps organizations accelerate the document review process.

Veritas Information Map software presents subscribers with a real-time view of their unstructured data stored across the Office 365 ecosystem. Organizations that maintain a better understanding about their data sitting in SharePoint and OneDrive can make more informed data retention, migration and deletion decisions that limit information risk exposure. Additionally, Information Map collects data regarding file type extensions and can quickly help pinpoint ransomware attacks and other suspicious files to help ensure administrators have all information at their fingertips necessary to best protect their Office 365 environment.

"More and more organizations are embracing cloud-based office platforms like Microsoft Office 365 as a critical component of their IT strategy," said Mike Palmer, executive vice president and chief product officer, Veritas. "With our new SaaS-based offerings we are enabling a new level of data management across Office 365 environments that will help customers ensure compliance and protection of their business data."

The offerings included within Veritas Data Protection and Governance for Office 365 are available globally from Veritas and its worldwide channel partners today. For more information please visit here.

1 Source: Gartner, Inc., "Checklist for Microsoft Office 365 or Google G Suite Migration Planning," Jeffrey Mann, 17 March 2017.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies empowers businesses of all sizes to discover the truth in information - their most important digital asset. Using the Veritas platform, customers can accelerate their digital transformation and solve pressing IT and business challenges including multi-cloud data management, data protection, storage optimization, compliance readiness and workload portability-with no cloud vendor lock-in. Eighty-six percent of Fortune 500 companies rely on Veritas today to reveal data insights that drive competitive advantage. Learn more at www.veritas.com or follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Forward-looking Statements: Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change at the sole discretion of Veritas. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Veritas, may or may not be implemented, should not be considered firm commitments by Veritas, should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions, and may not be incorporated into any contract.

Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

