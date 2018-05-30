Global engineering group Cavotec has officially opened its new world-class production facility in Milan, which is set to ensure the Group's manufacturing and supply chain excellence in the years ahead. Some 150 guests attended yesterday's opening ceremony, among them key customers, suppliers, partners, local officials and dignitaries, and members of the media. Cavotec board members and management team were also present. Cavotec CEO, Mikael Norin, opened the ceremony. Following a series of keynote addresses, guests were taken on a guided tour of the facility. The world-class https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zZkYPQFvMPH9r4OFP3qjSv9rPgRbpT5rmkRwLiZRUg-TUYCVrcOQgdpG_Ihrb8xYCI_iopUtssn0UsOyICio6IoWFFrBYX82QPHk_jqrUw4= production plant features the latest in sustainable building materials and technologies, including the capacity to generate 230kW of solar power. It is also equipped with geothermal heating, has 2,730sqm of office space, and 12,264sqm devoted to engineering and production. "Not only are we opening a state-of-the-art production facility, we're opening a new chapter in the Cavotec story. These premises will ensure that we build the manufacturing and supply chain excellence that will see Cavotec realise its full potential," Norin said. Cavotec Italy is one of the Group's seven Centres of Excellence worldwide. As part of the Ports & Maritime Division, Cavotec Italy focuses primarily on the development and manufacture of shore power solutions, MoorMaster automated mooring as well as crane electrification solutions such as cable reels. ENDS For further details please contact: Johan Hähnel Investor Relations Manager Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 - Email: investor@cavotec.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=YJMMuPzB6r6hGVJM_IkqDRXLHqmThc1c-5_Pfah8wYB_8VRXM1PK_WImlNdqvSsuBQ4L-VkkwPlBL2fz0cJ2MNsN7saWGf63HFn2joicYZQ= About Cavotec Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wu8LDZoCNEutVEql8y0a5fisYCvBYfs5px5ZTrXyN2gsahtDyT9-X7cm0ZAkXaeAgM5s9JnErfKqC0Ga_eMjHw== cavotec.com. The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Cavotec SA under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on 30 May 2018, 13:30 CEST. Attachment -- Press release_Cavotec Italy inauguration https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/ce76059f-702a-472e-8965-804c38694393

May 30, 2018 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)