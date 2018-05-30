trade.io Announces Upcoming Massive Airdrop Campaign to Trade Token (TIO) Holders

LUGANO, Switzerland, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

trade.io announces the upcoming launch of an unprecedented ongoing airdrop campaign, which will enrich the portfolio of existing Trade Token (TIO) holders with potentially hundreds of different Alt Coins.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592785/trade_io_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698450/trade_io_airdrop.jpg )



With this campaign, any TIO holder is automatically qualified to benefit from ongoing token airdrops from high potential ICOs. Such ICOs have undergone an extensive vetting process by the experienced trade.io consulting team for AML processes, technical viability and longevity, and as a result have been verified as high potential projects by the company.

trade.io targets to airdrop as many as 2 million tokens (sometimes more) per verified ICO, specifically to its TIO holders and to its loyal community. Clients who have already passed the strict trade.io vetting processes and who are in line to distribute their Alt Coins to the trade.io network include: TV-TWO, ICO Watchdog, INGOT Coin, DarcMatter, ZeroEdge. Another 50 ICOs are already in discussions to join the trade.io ICO consulting pipeline. This could potentially make 100 million coins available for airdrop to TIO holders within the coming months.

How does the airdrop work*:

Community members who join in trade.io's telegram groups plus the ICO client's telegram group will automatically be airdropped a pre-set percentage of tokens. Existing TIO Holders who actively participate into the ICO of the client via the upcoming trade.io airdrop web page will be eligible to receive a significant number of additional Alt Coins. The top raffle allocation is USD 100,000 . trade.io will take a snapshot of all wallets holding TIO - anybody holding over 2,500 TIOs will be eligible to receive an additional airdrop. This will be an ongoing process for any ICO launched on the trade.io platform. TIO holders who participate in the ICO via the trade.io link will be eligible to receive additional bonuses over and above what the client ICO is offering.

To register to be informed about upcoming airdrops, visit https://airdrops.trade.io

CEO of trade.io Jim Preissler commented: "We are constantly looking for ways to add value to the experience of our loyal community and TIO holders. We feel that an ongoing airdrop of this enormity is the perfect way to both thank our community for their loyalty plus to assist new high potential ICOs in accessing our informed and ambitious community ."

The Company's vision is to continually onboard quality ICOs, which will bring a stream of high potential Alt Coins to TIO holders on an ongoing basis. With this, any holder of the TIO token will automatically inherit high quality coins. This will help TIO holders to diversify - as well as to increase - the size of their portfolio.

He continued "This airdrop is a win-win situation for all company stakeholders.The Alt Coins from from our upcoming ICOs will also be airdropped into our liquidity pool, which will benefit all of its participants ."

The Trade Token is currently available to purchase on the following exchanges: OKEX, Bancor, GateIO, TIDEX, KuCOIN, HitBTC, IDEX. The trade.io exchange is scheduled to launch within the coming weeks.

*Any percentages stipulated and/or airdrop terms & conditions will be issued by the company upon final launch of the airdrop program in due course. All announcements will be made on our official telegram channelhttps://t.me/TradeToken

About trade.io

trade.io is a next generation financial institution based on blockchain technology, and providing the ultimate in security and transparency via its flagship product, the trade.io exchange, as well as its highly sought after ICO Consulting Services and Angel Investment Program. trade.io successfully completed its ICO in January 2018 and raised over 31 million USD from loyal participants and community members who want greater transparency in the financial markets.

Read more: https://trade.io