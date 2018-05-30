Growth in European Storage Market Fuels Demand for Data Management Solutions

Cirrus Data Solutions (CDS), the market leader in storage area network (SAN) data migration and data management, today announced it expanded its European presence to meet the demand for data management solutions. Elias Y. Biam joined CDS as the Director of Business Development for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Additionally, Aidan McArdle was appointed the Director of Partner Enablement for EMEA. Biam and McArdle will report to Ron Croce, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at CDS. This announcement falls on the heels of CDS strengthening its global partnerships with the major data storage technology vendors including Dell EMC, HPE, Pure Storage, NetApp and INFINIDAT.

"CDS continues to bolster its global capabilities as we build stronger connections with our customers and partners who are driving digital transformation through new data center functionality," said Ron Croce, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Cirrus Data Solutions, Inc. "The demand for data management solutions continues to accelerate as new data storage solutions add significant business benefits to organizations worldwide. Our European team has achieved impressive growth in the last eighteen months and with our new appointments we expect to accelerate this trend."

"By committing more resources to the European market, Cirrus Data Solutions is strengthening its market position in Europe and across the globe," said Elias Biam, Director, EMEA Business Development. "My decision to join CDS was based on firsthand accounts of the DMS's technological superiority. I am looking forward to introducing more organizations to the benefits of intelligent data management."

"Now more than ever organizations need data management solutions that accelerate their adoption of new data center technologies and offers built-in security," said Aidan McArdle, Director, EMEA Partner Enablement. "The world's leading data storage technology vendors understand the importance of rapid and secure data migration to their platforms. Those innovators that offer integrated data management capabilities will have a significant market advantage. I look forward to making that happen with CDS."

McArdle worked at Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) for 17 years, focusing on enterprise storage, servers and operating systems; including 10 years as a data migration specialist at HPE Ireland and almost 4 years as the worldwide technology lead for Storage Data Migration at HPE Pointnext. McArdle became familiar with Cirrus Data's technology at HPE where he was part of the team that decided HPE would standardize on Cirrus Data's Data Migration Server (DMS) as HPE's product of choice for third party migrations. Biam has worked in the IT industry, specializing in data center solutions since 1990 with experience at Compaq and Hewlett Packard (HP), and subsequently FalconStor where he developed channels and enterprise business in Europe, establishing a multimillion-dollar business there.

About Cirrus Data

Cirrus Data Solutions Inc. (CDS) is a leading technology provider of next-generation solutions for data migration and data management. The company distributes its solutions through systems integrators, managed service providers, channel resellers, and partners including NetApp, HPE, IBM, Dell/EMC, Pure Storage, Infinidat, Computacenter, Darest, GAPP Systems, Antemeta, Storedata, Arrow ACS and many others. CDS is headquartered in Syosset, New York and has offices located in Le Plessis-Robinson, France, and Nanjing, China with sales and support offices in Boston, Chicago, Tampa and Denver. For more information, visit CDS online at www.cdsi.us.com.

