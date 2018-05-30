

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in April, though slightly, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Wednesday.



Producer prices climbed 1.4 percent year-over-year in April, just above the 1.3 percent rise in March.



The overall PPI inflation in April was mainly due to price increases in energy and intermediate goods.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.3 percent in April after remaining flat in the preceding month.



