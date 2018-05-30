Grain and High Fiber Foods Market to Grow Owing to Increasing Demand for Dietary Food and Development of Practical Food Industry: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Grain and High Fiber Foods Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, Product Types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Grains are a wholesome source of dietary fiber and nutrients. They aid in weight management, controlling heart diseases, lowering the risk of stroke, blood cholesterol, and asthma. To improve the functioning of the immune system, daily intake of grains is imperative. They also help in prevention of the gastrointestinal diseases and the other diseases.

The grain and high fiber foods market is witnessing the highest growth owing to the cumulative demand for dietary food, development of practical food industry, and increasing awareness amongst people regarding nutritional diet. Furthermore, high consumption of grain and high fiber food among youngsters and checking on weight are expected to drive the market in the years to come. Grain and High Fiber Foods Market is segmented, By product type into Cereals, Baked Foods, Flours, Seeds & Nuts, Others. Grain and High Fiber Foods Market is segmented, By Price range into Premium, Mid, Low. Grain and High Fiber Foods Market is segmented, By Fiber into Soluble Foods, High Fiber Foods, and Insoluble Foods. Grain and High Fiber Foods Market is segmented, By Price range into Online/e-Commerce, Independent Retail Outlets, Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Others.

Grain and High Fiber Foods Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe). North America is expected to dominate the market and continue being so in the next few years. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness demand for health and dietary food due to the demand for healthy food and increasing awareness among people and benefits of the grains and high fiber ingredients.

Grain and High Fiber Foods Market Key Players include Cargill, Inc., Kellogg Corporation, Cereal Ingredients, Inc., Ardent Mills Corporate, International Fiber Corporation, Creafill Fibers Corporation, Hodgson Mill Inc., Nestlé S.A.,BENEO GmbH, Quaker Oats Company, Mondelz International, Grain Millers Inc., Flowers Foods Inc., PepsiCo Inc.

Access 108page research report with TOC on "Grain and High Fiber Foods Market"available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-grain-and-high-fiber-foods-2016

