Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2018) - Preferred Dental Technologies (CSE: PDTI) (OTC Pink: PDTTF), a technology leader in the dental implant field, is targeting Brazil for its initial international expansion. Brazil represents the third largest dental implant market globally and holds huge opportunity for growth.

According to Euromonitor International, Brazil has the highest number of dentists in the world - almost 15% of the global total. This is driven by strong consumer demand. Despite differences in relative income, the average Brazilian household will spend nearly the same amount on dental care as a typical American household.

Preferred Dental successfully presented its EAS system to the owner/operator of a 5-dentist clinic in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city.

Following the presentation, the dental specialist stated: "Having had the opportunity to review the EAS system first hand, I feel that it's control over angulation, prevention of screw loosening, ease of use and inventory control will have very strong potential in Brazil and I look forward to working with it. The EAS solves all the major dental implant problems we deal with daily."

The company's initial success in Brazil is a result of the hard work and time spent by advisory board member, Dr. Rodrigo Franca, as the company focusses on delivering the EAS Series of dental abutments into foreign markets.

Erik Siegmund, CEO, stated: "We look forward to continuing developments and progress of business developments into the Brazil market following a trip in June by Dr. Franca. This feedback reinforces PDTI's decision to continued development of product designs and non-precious metal alternatives which are embraced by markets such as Brazil. These BRIC nations have received increasing focus from dental implant companies and should form a parallel path in commercialization due to the huge growth opportunities they provide with the aid of our advisory team."

