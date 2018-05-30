

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose Wednesday ahead of U.S. oil inventories data.



Oil prices had fallen for five days in a row amid expectations that OPEC would end its supply quota plan.



Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and UAE are scheduled to meet Sunday to discuss whether to start pumping oil at a more vigorous pace.



WTI light sweet oil was up 34 cents to $67.09 a barrel.



Canada has bought the Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. Trans Mountain oil pipeline and its controversial expansion project for $4.5 billion.



Kinder Morgan gave up on the project after heavy resistance from British Columbia.



