

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Automatic Data Processing will release private sector employment data for May at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. The economy is expected to add 190,000 private sector jobs in May, following a rise of 204,000 jobs last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback fell against the euro and the pound, it rose against the yen. Against the franc, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 1.1644 against the euro, 108.92 against the yen, 0.9893 against the franc and 1.3295 against the pound as of 8:10 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX