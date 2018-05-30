Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest merchandising analytics study on the fashion retail industry. A leading fashion retail company wanted to increase their focus on getting the right products to the best-fit retail units in the right quantities at the right time.

According to the merchandising analytics experts at Quantzig,"Merchandising analytics help firms make well-versed decisions while enhancing assortment and storefront layout."

The growth of the fashion retail industry is mainly driven by the variation in consumer demand, which has moved from vital need-based purchases to occasion-specific purchases. In the past few years, organizations in the fashion retail industry have started re-aligning their product offerings to increase their customer base and boost revenues among recent economic uncertainties. Also, the fashion retail industry, at large, is moving towards digitization to stay well-informed of all the new developments. Additionally, with the dip in brick-and-mortar store's revenue, firms in the fashion retail space are looking for effective ways to re-evaluate store networks, decrease store operating costs, and innovative in-store experiences.

The merchandising analytics solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to make precise inventory stock decisions and improve tracing of sell-through rates to accomplish accurate replenishment plans. The client was able to improve their storefront optimization and assortment planning based on product sales and customer data analysis.

This merchandising analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Create effective merchandising plans

Gain customer insights by analyzing sales and merchandising data

This merchandising analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing promotion efficiencies and designing targeted promotion strategies

Providing insights into sales, promotions, display features, and associated customer behavior

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

