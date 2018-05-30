Brekford Traffic Safety, Inc.: Brekford Traffic Safety Concludes Successful Field Tests of 'Slow Down/Move Over' Enforcement Technology in Alberta, Canada

Argos Guardian™ Slow Down/Move Over Law Enforcement Technology Test Resulted in 39 Captured Violations in Just 33 Minutes

HANOVER, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2018 / Brekford Traffic Safety, Inc. ('Brekford'), a subsidiary of Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVMM) and a leading public safety technology service provider of fully integrated automated traffic safety enforcement solutions, today announced it has successfully concluded initial field tests of its patent pending Argos Guardian™ slow down/move over law enforcement technology. Brekford was in Alberta, Canada in May, demonstrating its automated enforcement solutions for multiple Canadian law enforcement agencies.

The Company provided an overview of the Argos technology and performed field testing to showcase the system's effectiveness. Thirty-nine violations were captured during six traffic stops and 33 minutes of enforcement time over a 3-hour test period. Additionally, the system captured position, speed, and volumetric data of passing vehicles in multiple lanes, allowing for future academic studies on driver behavior while passing emergency vehicles.

'This initial field testing confirms our estimates in terms of both the extent of the move over problem as well as how challenging it is to effectively enforce the law. The fact that we were able to capture an average of over one violation per minute of enforcement time shows the magnitude of the issue for law enforcement agencies,' said Rod Hillman, Brekford Traffic Safety's President and COO. 'The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive, as attending agencies were excited about a technology that could positively impact officer safety, with the added benefit of improving driver behavior.'

Most Canadian provinces have laws that protect emergency vehicle operators. In Alberta, motorists are required to reduce speed to 60 km/h (approximately 38 mph) or the posted speed, whichever is lower, when passing emergency vehicles or tow trucks that are stopped with their lights flashing.

The issue is persistent and deadly in the U.S. where motorists are required to vacate the adjacent lane, slow down, or do both depending on state law, but often fail to do so. In the past decade, 126 U.S. police officers have been struck by vehicles and killed in the line of duty, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. The Emergency Responder Safety Institute estimates 6-8 fire/EMS professionals are killed annually by passing motorists. The danger also extends to tow truck operators, where approximately 50 operators are killed annually according to International Towing Recovery Museum. Although move over laws exist in all 50 states, there has not been a comprehensive enforcement method.

Brekford's Argos Guardian utilizes digital tracking radar, enabling precise detection of speed and passing distance from stopped police or emergency vehicles. Its high-resolution, 180-degree video camera provides violation evidence, including a high-resolution vehicle license plate/tag image for processing violations through Brekford's iP360° Suite backend software system. As a supplemental feature, the Argos Guardian also incorporates advanced AI-based automated license plate reader, or ALPR, technology for precise real-time identification of all vehicle plates within camera range. To learn more, visit moveovercamera.com.

About Brekford Traffic Safety, Inc.

Brekford Traffic Safety provides state-of-the-art automated traffic safety enforcement ('ATSE') solutions to public safety agencies in North America. Brekford's combination of ATSE enforcement technology and services, with a longstanding foundation in public safety solutions, offers a unique 360-degree solution for law enforcement agencies and municipalities. Learn more by visiting brekford.com, or connecting with us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Novume Solutions, Inc.

At its core, Novume Solutions™ is about people - the right people solving complex problems. Novume provides government contracting support solutions, risk mitigation and crisis management services, specialty staffing, and technology solutions to corporations, schools and governments. We provide the scale and mass to deliver critical, specialized and difficult-to-find human and infrastructure resources and expertise at the enterprise level. We also invest in low-risk, high-return strategic business opportunities where we can leverage our experience and resources. For more information, please visit novume.com.

