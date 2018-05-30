

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (FOXA, FOX) said that it has established a record date of May 29, 2018 and a meeting date of July 10, 2018, for a special meeting of its stockholders to consider and vote on a proposal to adopt the previously announced merger agreement with The Walt Disney Company and certain of its subsidiaries.



Twenty-First Century board recommended that stockholders vote in favor of the proposal to adopt the Disney Merger Agreement and the other proposals to be voted on at the special meeting.



Twenty-First Century said it is aware of the press release of Comcast of May 23, 2018, in which Comcast states that 'it is considering, and is in advanced stages of preparing, an offer for the businesses of Fox that Fox has agreed to sell to Disney.'



Under the Disney Merger Agreement, if any event occurs that 21CF determines, after consultation with outside legal counsel, is reasonably likely to require under applicable law the filing or mailing of any supplemental or amended disclosure, 21CF may postpone or adjourn the special meeting of its stockholders to allow reasonable additional time for the filing, mailing, dissemination and review by its stockholders of any such disclosure prior to the special meeting.



