IAR Systems Simplifies Development of Event-driven Embedded Systems With Updated Design and Code Generation Tool

IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, has launched version 9.1 of the graphical modeling tool IAR Visual State. The new version further speeds up and simplifies development when working in teams.

The design and code generation tool IAR Visual State helps developers bring order to their designs and speed up their projects. It is used to graphically design state machines and generate C/C++ source code. With IAR Visual State, developers can speed up time to prototype and shorten time to market. For efficient team work, smart features for organizing and modularizing the design is available. Because the tool is made for embedded systems, it enables developers to use state machines in an easy and intuitive way.

Version 9.1 adds a number of functions to improve usability and simplify teamwork. News include functionality for comparing changes between different versions of a design, element files for simplified design modularization, and the possibility to add graphics in notes.

"Our customers appreciate the ability to bring order in large designs and the time they can save from having the code and documentation automatically generated," says Marcus Lehto, Product Manager, IAR Systems. "IAR Visual State provides just that, and the new version adds functionality that has been requested by several of the large development teams making use of the tool in their daily work."

IAR Visual State generates very compact code that is compliant with MISRA C/C++ coding standards. The stable code generation engine has gone through 20 years of testing and tweaking, ensuring top-notch code quality. In addition, documentation is generated. The tool is integrated with the complete C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench, enabling you to debug on hardware with graphical animation, set breakpoints at state-machine level and trace and log functionality. An integration with Socionext CGI Studio enables you to create HMI (human machine interface) and GUI (graphical user interface) designs, import graphical artwork and combine sceneries with logic.

More product information and evaluation licenses are available at www.iar.com/visualstate.

