30.05.2018 | 14:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.: Minerva Neurosciences to Present at Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on June 6, 2018

WALTHAM, Mass., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on June 6, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast and accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's web site, http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com (http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com/).

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva's proprietary compounds include: roluperidone (MIN-101), in clinical development for schizophrenia; MIN-117, in clinical development for major depressive disorder (MDD); seltorexant (MIN-202 or JNJ-42847922), in clinical development for insomnia and MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson's disease. Minerva's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "NERV." For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com (http://www.minervaneurosciences.com/).

Contact:

William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376



Source: Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. via Globenewswire

