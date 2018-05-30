Omni Commerce Corp.: Omni Appoints Additional Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2018 / Omni Commerce Corp. ("Omni", or the "Company") (TSX-V: OMNI, FRA: 0MZA) is pleased to announce the appointments of Matthew Morgan, Morgan Good, Steen Rasmussen and Todd Embley to the Company's advisory board.

Mr. Morgan is a serially successful cannabis entrepreneur as the former owner of Reef Dispensaries, Tryke Companies and Bloom Dispensaries. Reef currently runs six retail locations, two manufacturing plants, and two laboratories in Nevada and Arizona, with over 400 employees. Mr. Morgan now works for ALQ Gold Corp. (Green Axis) and has solidified himself as a leader in the cannabis industry recently being named one of High Times top 100 most influential people in cannabis. Earlier this year, he partnered with Dan Bilzerian, to develop his Ignite brand.

Mr. Good is a venture capitalist with 15 years of experience as a stock market professional focusing in areas of finance, corporate development and investor relations. He founded Patriot Capital Corporation in early 2013 to invest in both private and public companies, with an emphasis on acquiring large positions in well-structured entities. Currently Mr. Good is the founder and CEO of Delrey Metals Corp. and interim CEO of ALQ Gold Corp. (Green Axis) which has partnered with Dan Bilzerian and intends to become an investment company focusing on the global cannabis sector.

Mr. Rasmussen brings a wide breadth of experience in finance spanning over 20 years and is a Director at Duke Capital. He was recently appointed CEO of a private technology company based in Canada. Previously he has worked as a financial analyst for TELUS and at numerous other private companies where he has spearheaded their accelerated growth. He holds an Engineering Technology diploma and a Bachelors of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta. His astute financial management and network he has cultivated in the capital markets in the technology and cannabis sectors will make him a valued asset to Omni.

Mr. Embley is a serial entrepreneur who is well versed in VC, startups, technology community building and corporate innovation, at a global level. He spent 8 years in China, first as an entrepreneur then with SOSV's Chinaccelerator where he was Program Director for nearly 5 years. He led Chinaccelerator to become not only the #1 accelerator program in China, but also the world's #1 seed investor in female-led startups. Mr. Embley also co-founded and co-hosted China's #1 English podcast on technology and innovation, later exiting the company before moving back to North America. After 9 months in Silicon Valley, he is now back in Canada and the co-founder and COO of a new corporate innovation platform, Horizon Three.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keir Reynolds

Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

CONTACT

#1001 - 1185 West Georgia Street

Vancouver BC

Tel: 778-998-9242

SOURCE: Omni Commerce Corp.