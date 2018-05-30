

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer prices climbed at the fastest pace in more than a year in May largely on higher liquid fuel costs, flash data from Destatis showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.2 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 1.6 percent increase in April and the expected growth of 1.9 percent. The last time the inflation rate reached this level was in February 2017.



EU harmonized inflation also accelerated to 2.2 percent in May, from 1.4 percent in April. This was above the forecast of 1.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices advanced 0.5 percent in May versus the expected growth of 0.3 percent. The harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.6 percent, which was double the forecast of 0.3 percent.



Final data is due on June 14.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX