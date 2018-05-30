Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the 4 artificial intelligence trends that will dominate 2018

Artificial intelligence (AI) is well-poised to drastically change the way people use technology to get work done. With the suitable dataset behind it, AI can help ease many monotonous and redundant tasks, changing the way humans perform their tasks. AI has achieved a higher level of advancement this year. However, Google Duplex is just one demo amongst many other tech trends, areas where artificial intelligence has been making progress. Every day, a new headline is made with AI influencing certain aspects of life. Therefore, Infiniti has listed four artificial intelligence trends that will dominate 2018 in this blog.

"The world was in awe and threw in a lot of praise for Google's new AI voice assistant Duplex, which can make calls on behalf of another human," says an industry expert from Infiniti

Artificial intelligence trends that will dominate 2018:

Deep learning: By learning from images, audio, and text, data deep neural networks can mimic the human brain. They have been in use for more than a decade, but there's a lot still to be discovered and study how a neural network learns and how can they be made effective. Deep learning is getting smarter though, instead of feeding hundreds and thousands of data points, today's systems can give an accurate output by factoring only few hundred data points.

Deep reinforcement learning: The developers of artificial intelligence are applying the principle of reinforced learning to their systems. This is the reason why the well-known AlphaGo was able to beat a human champion. Lately, it beat a DOTA champion in a very composite game by educating itself to play the game within two weeks. Researchers are depending more on this technique as it uses fewer data to train its models.

Augmented data learning: Machine learning works by gathering a wide variety of data sources to train the system. But the absence of such kind of data creates a big problem for artificial intelligence systems. Developing tech trends use new synthetic data and transfer a model skilled for one domain to be used in another. Transfer learning is also known as one-shot learning techniques are being used now to teach AI systems without important data sources. Likewise, it can address a broader variety of problems, which has less historical data.



Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies.

View the complete list of the 4 artificial intelligence trends that will dominate 2018:

https://www.quantzig.com/blog/top-trends-artificial-intelligence-2018

