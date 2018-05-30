

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia, called as Scotiabank (BNS, BNS.TO) said Wednesday that Group Head and Chief Financial Officer, Sean McGuckin, will take a leave of absence to attend to an illness in his family.



The company's board of directors has appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Accountant, Rajagopal (Raj) Viswanathan as Acting CFO, effective immediately.



In addition, the Scotiabank announced structural changes to the Finance team. The bank has promoted Charles Emond, currently Managing Director and Co-Head of Global Investment Banking to Executive Vice President, Finance. He will report to Raj.



Chadwick Westlake, currently Senior Vice President of Structural Cost Transformation & Lean, will become Senior Vice President, Structural Cost Management & Canadian Banking Finance. He will also report to Raj.



