CSG Attorney Lanny Davis announces that two RealClearDefense.com (RCD) articles republished by Czech and other media have been taken down by RCD

Davis asks all media that re-published this apparently fake-authored article, including those in the Czech Republic and US, to take down the two articles for the same reasons as expressed by RCD Editor

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement by Lanny J. Davis, attorney for Czechoslovak Group (CSG):

On May 21, 2018, the editor of one of the leading online defense industry websites in America, RealClearDefense.com, (RCD) announced he was taking down from the website two articles written in May and July 2017 because its author, a Mr. Chris Yurko, who identified himself as a "Washington D.C. writer," refused to provide evidence that he actually wrote the article much less had the educational and professional background with the expertise to write the article.

I am asking all media organization that re-published one or both of these Chris Yurko articles to take them down too and to publish the explanation by the RCD editor as to why:

"This article have been removed from our website over concerns regarding the authenticity of the article's author. We take the authenticity of our authors and their content seriously and will continue to do so in the future."

--Editor of Real Clear Defense, May 21, 2018

I also ask that the anti-CSG innuendo in this apparently fake Yurko article be disregarded since its credibility has been destroyed not only because of the absence of facts but because the author is apparently fake. We suspect there is another author hiding his or her identity with an anti-CSG hidden agenda behind these articles and we are looking into that issue.

