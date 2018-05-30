The Vale de Moura scheme - backed by French investment firm Natixis - will sell electricity to Axpo Ibéria under a 10-year PPAPower distributor Axpo Ibéria, a unit of the Switzerland-based Axpo Group, has revealed construction has started on the 28.8 MW (DC) PV plant Portuguese developer Hyperion has planned near the town of Evora, in Portugal's southern region of Alentejo. Axpo Ibéria says the Vale de Moura project will be the first solar plant built without any subsidy in the Iberian peninsula. The power provider will buy power from the facility, whose largest shareholder is now Mirova - a ...

