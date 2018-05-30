Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market Report 2017-2027 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts for (Detection, Protection, Decontamination, Simulation & Training) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for First Responders, Military & Civil Defence Forces

The threat of terrorist organisations or dictatorships using chemical weapons has led many countries to strengthen their Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) defence capabilities. Various governments across the world have been focusing on decreasing the vulnerability of their critical infrastructure and invested in protective gear for first responder units in order to mitigate the risks of a CB led attack. Risks pertaining to the lack of progress in some countries regarding the disposal of chemical weapons is also expected to lead to higher spending on CBRN equipment.

Technological advances in Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) defence related technology has also had a significant impact on developments in the CBRN defence market.

Visiongain's CBRN report provides a detailed overview of the market, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the CBRN sector. Importantly, the report also delivers a clear forecast outlook for the CBRN defence market, giving you insight into the future business opportunities that exist in the market which Visiongain values at $11.7bn in 2017.

How this report delivers:

Global CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027

Leading National Market CBRN Defence Forecasts From 2017-2027

• Brazil CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027

• France CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027

• Germany CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027

• India CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027

• Israel CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027

• Japan CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027

• South Korea CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027

• UK CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027

• US CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027

• RoW CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027

Plus Analysis Of Further Developing Markets For CBRN Defence Equipment

• China CBRN Defence Analysis

• Russia CBRN Defence Analysis

• Saudi Arabia CBRN Defence Analysis

• Turkey CBRN Defence Analysis

CBRN Defence Forecast For The Following Submarkets From 2017-2027

• CBRN Detection Equipment Forecast 2017-2027

• CBRN Protection Equipment Forecast 2017-2027

• CBRN Decontamination Equipment Forecast 2017-2027

• CBRN Simulation & Training Forecast 2017-2027

Details of over 450 CBRN contract & programmes

SWOT Analysis of The CBRN Defence Market 2017-2027

In order to offer an accurate snapshot of the current market, Visiongain has also profiled the following leading companies:

• Airboss of America Corporation

• Argon Electronics

• Avon Rubber Plc

• BioFire Defense LLC

• Bioquell Plc

• Blücher GmbH

• Bruker Corporation

• Chemring Group Plc

• CNIM Group

• Cristanini Spa

• Environics OY

• FLIR Systems

• NBC Sys

• OWR GmbH

• Paul Boyé Technologies SA

• Proengin SA

• Smiths Group Plc

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

With 213 tables & charts and a total length of 312 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. SWOT analysis, as well as analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst Visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into the business opportunities.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2015/Chemical-Biological-Radiological-Nuclear-(CBRN)-Defence-Market-Report-2017-2027

Companies Listed

