MedMen Stock Comes to CanadaOn May 29, 2018, MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) used a silent backdoor to enter the stock market-it's called a "reverse takeover." Most investors have never heard of this tricky financial maneuver, but it has big implications for MedMen stock and MedMen's valuation.Before we get to those juicy details, let's go over the basics.You can find MedMen listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker "MMEN." (Source: "CSE Current Stock List," Canadian Securities Exchange, May 28, 2018.)If you're.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...