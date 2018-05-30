Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Regulatory News:

FMS Wertmanagement

Post-Stabilisation Notice

NatWest Markets Plc (contact: Rom Balax, TEL: +442070856268) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: FMS Wertmanagement Guarantor (if any): Financial Market Stabilisation Fund of The Federal Republic of Germany Aggregate nominal amount: GBP 150m Description: FMS Feb-22 GBP Tap Stabilising Manager(s) NatWest Markets Plc (co-ordinating stabilisation manager) Nomura International Plc Offer price: 98.583

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

