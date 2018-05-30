Renewable Energy Group CEO Randy Howard Discusses Products and Strategy with alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2018 / alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, LLC, a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm, announced today that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner and CEO, conducted a review of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) and its biomass-based diesel, market strategy, business model and corporate structure with Chief Executive Officer and President, Randy Howard.

"With more than 20% market share, REGI is the largest biomass-based diesel producer in the United States, converting low value waste, fats and oils into high quality diesel fuel referred to as renewable biomass-based diesel. In our view, REGI delivers consistent financial returns by directly aligning economic and environmental benefits and by targeting markets like California and executing its strategy on a large industrial scale, " said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner and CEO of alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, LLC.

About alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, LLC

EnergyTech Investor, LLC (ETI), a division of alphaDIRECT Advisors, is a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks as well as the impact they could have on the stock price. ETI's expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including Clean Transportation, Emerging EnergyTech, Energy Services, Smart Buildings, Solar, Water Value Chain and Industrial. ETI was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst Shawn Severson after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. ETI's mission is to bridge that information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights.

About Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REGI) is a leading provider of cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. We are an international producer of biomass-based diesel, a developer of renewable chemicals and are North America's largest producer of advanced biofuel. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution, and logistics network to convert natural fats, oils, greases, and sugars into lower carbon intensity products. With 14 active biorefineries, a feedstock processing facility, research and development capabilities and a diverse and growing intellectual property portfolio, REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. For more information please visit www.regi.com.

