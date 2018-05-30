CEO Jen Nayar also named Woman of the Year by Markets Media

Vela, a leading provider of trading and market access technology, announced that Development Lead Alexandria McGrath has been recognized as a Rising Star at Markets Media's sixth annual Markets Choice Awards presented at a dinner in New York last month.

The Markets Choice Awards focused on the opinions of market participants and winners were chosen from across the institutional trading and technology space and include buy-side investment managers, sell-side execution desks, hedge funds, exchanges and trading platforms, established technology providers, and emerging FinTech firms.

Mohan Virdee, Chief Executive and Founding Partner of Markets Media, said, "We were thrilled to present the Rising Star award to Alex McGrath for her strong Engineering background, talent, and dedication to excellence in her profession. The Vela team believes that she has a successful long-term career ahead of her, having shown all the qualities needed of a strong female leader in the making. A big congratulations to Alex and to Jen for being named this year's Woman of the Year."

Jen Nayar, CEO of Vela, commented, "I am truly delighted that our strategy of investing in exceptional technologists such as Alex McGrath is being recognized externally. Moreover, in a field that has traditionally been filled by male professionals, highlighting the talents of impressive women like Alex is another step forward in empowering women in technology and encouraging them to take on more challenging roles."

McGrath commented, "I am very pleased to have received this recognition so early in my career. Thanks to the team at Vela, I have been able to expand both my technical and management skills and I will continue to work towards achieving the goals I have set for myself professionally."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to successfully execute on their trading strategies and manage risk across multiple fragmented markets, liquidity pools, and data sources. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly-regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack for electronic low-touch and Direct Market Access (DMA) execution and pricing. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack is accessed through a single set of trading, data and risk APIs and can be delivered as-a-Service from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 200 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

Visit us at www.tradevela.com. Follow us on Twitter @TradeVela.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005340/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

The Realization Group for Vela

Melanie Budden, +44 7974 937970

melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com