Application and Data Integration Leader Also Appoints New EMEA Channel Head as Part of Ongoing Channel Focus in the Region

SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced it has begun working with 11 new channel partners across EMEA as it expands its Partner Connect program in the region. In addition, as part of its continued commitment to the channel, the company recently appointed Roger Coles as EMEA Channel Alliances Director.

Coles, who joined SnapLogic in January from Sisense, brings a wealth of experience managing partner activities from some of the world's largest organisations, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Informatica. As the company's first channel-focused leader in the region, he is dedicated to expanding SnapLogic's channel program in EMEA with a focus on forging quality, long-term partnerships that deliver meaningful value for customers.

His appointment comes as SnapLogic has seen significant customer and partner growth in EMEA. Coles has been directly involved with bringing on board many of the 11 new channel partners during the last quarter.

Coles commented: "It's great to be joining the SnapLogic team at this time when we're really focusing in on how we can continue to develop and expand our channel strategy. The swift growth of our channel program really highlights the key role SnapLogic has to play in the digital transformation journey many businesses are undertaking. Looking forward, we're aiming to further grow our channel presence in EMEA to more than 30 quality partnerships by the end of 2018 and we'll be hosting our first EMEA partner forum towards the end of the year."

New Channel Partners to Accelerate SnapLogic Growth in EMEA

The new channel partners signed this year include dtms in Germany, eCraft Oy in Finland, TmaxSoft in France and the UK, Identity Methods in the UK, KETL in the UK, Inviqa in the UK/Germany, Torry Harris Business Solutions in the UK and India, Minordata in the UK, Abacus Consulting in the Middle East and APJ, Shift Technologies in the Middle East, and NPP Solutions in the Middle East.

Ville Hemmilä, CEO of eCraft Oy, commented on the partnership: "SnapLogic is the perfect iPaaS offering for the Nordic region with its pure cloud architecture, self-service user experience, and a plethora of Snaps (connectors) to many ERPs, CRMs, and diverse technologies. It can scale-up for the largest enterprise, whilst catering for SME end-users in-region."

Coverage in the Nordics, where the uptake of digital technology and cloud is among the highest in Europe, is strategically important for SnapLogic. With this in mind, SnapLogic has appointed eCraft Oy, based in Espoo, as a Master Reseller/Distributor across Finland and Sweden. eCraft will work closely with SnapLogic on building local sales channels addressing local market requirements.

The two parties introduced SnapLogic at the eCraft customer event 'Future Business Day' on 24 May.

dtms, based in Mainz near Frankfurt, is a new OEM Partner that will embed SnapLogic into dtms' next-generation Contact Center and CX AI offering (digicom ai). dtms has thousands of users across DACH and this is an exciting partnership that will fuel dynamic growth across the DACH region for SnapLogic. The new digicom ai offering will respond intelligently using Machine Learning and AI in customer interactions and across multiple touchpoints and channels.

World-class connectivity to SAP HANA, many industry-leading CRM, OmniChannel and Incident Tracking Systems, AWS, Social Media, Google Applications, plus a diverse range of technologies was crucial for dtms in selecting SnapLogic. The selection process began with a review of 20+ vendors which was later narrowed down to a shortlist of three from the Garter Magic Quadrant.

TmaxSoft, originally founded in Korea with offices across EMEA, offers a range of enterprise solutions for mainframe modernisation and database migration with offerings such as Tibero and OpenFrame. SnapLogic will be used by the TmaxSoft team, and offered to their customers, to help simplify application and data integration across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

Moses Mathuram, VP WW Alliances at TmaxSoft, commented: "The partnership with SnapLogic is a key evolution for the business. We recognise the need to simplify integration moving away from legions of coders to a 'click and configure' approach."

Identity Methods, based in London, is a specialist boutique that offers cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions leveraging complementary technology such as ForgeRock and Axiomatics. SnapLogic will be the new integration spine and workflow assembly tool to help simplify integration and governance across the IAM landscape.

Based in Dubai and Lahore, Abacus Consulting is a leading solution provider supporting over 500 SAP customers in APJ. With strong ERP and CRM connectivity and a citizen-based self-service approach, Abacus expects SnapLogic to dominate the local iPaaS market as it transcends from early adoption to mainstream in the coming years.

KETL, a boutique SI based in Bristol with strong credentials in CPG and retail, sees a terrific opportunity to offer a blend of SnapLogic combined with Snowflake, where service delivery packages for both data integration and cloud data warehousing are required. Snowflake is a key ISV partner for SnapLogic and joint customers include USAA, Aramark, and PDX.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, APIs, and things. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers - including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

