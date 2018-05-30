Second annual event to feature live demonstrations, best practices and success stories from ecosystem partners

Quuppa, a company that delivers the world's most advanced indoor positioning technology, today announced its second annual partner event will take place June 5-7 in Helsinki, Finland. With a theme of "Defining the Future," the event will feature speakers from Quuppa and its partner ecosystem, networking events and a Solutions Showcase Expo that demonstrates the current and future capabilities of real-time, global indoor location services and solutions. The event demonstrates the success Quuppa has had delivering on its go-to-market strategy that centers on providing an open positioning platform both in terms of hardware and software APIs, where each company focuses on what it does best, helping speed time-to-market.

The event will also highlight a day of presentations featuring "success stories," with case study presentations that showcase the wide range of use cases for Quuppa's unique indoor location technology. Featured success story topics include improving efficiency and customer experience in retail, asset tracking in large scale, Industry 4.0, manufacturing use cases from Japan, safety in a secure environment, generating business KPIs from location data, and employee safety indoors and outdoors.

Quuppa utilizes a unique combination of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and the Angle of Arrival (AoA) methodologies, as well as advanced location algorithms that have been developed over the course of more than 15 years, to calculate highly accurate indoor positioning.

The Quuppa Ecosystem includes more than 70 best-of-breed companies worldwide that deliver best-in-class software solutions, tags and installation services, as well as system integrators and solution providers that offer end-to-end solutions. Companies across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing and logistics, retail, healthcare, sports, law enforcement and security, government and others rely on Quuppa and its ecosystem partners to unlock the full potential of indoor location-based services without compromising accuracy, compatibility or cost.

"Quuppa's ecosystem continues to thrive, and our partner event is a place to gather and share expertise and best practices for global indoor location services," said Fabio Belloni, head of Quuppa's Partner Ecosystem. "What we are seeing more of as the ecosystem expands is partner companies seeking answers from their peers-not just from Quuppa-on wide-ranging topics such as how to launch a large-scale deployment, how to forge partnerships to grow in new geographic areas, how to best conduct a demo, and more. Companies are realizing they no longer need to develop everything on their own, they can choose best-of-breed solutions from our incredible ecosystem partners. It's amazing to see how quickly the Quuppa Ecosystem is growing and the unique partnerships that are forming because of it."

One such partnership that has emerged within the Quuppa Ecosystem is between Japanese motor manufacturer Nidec Corp. and Synapses Lab, an Italian technology design company. The companies work together utilizing Quuppa's precision location technology, Synapses' platform for tracking and 3D modeling, and Nidec's electronics and engineering expertise to develop autonomous solutions that will deliver improved productivity and security in the manufacturing industry.

"Building a solid and reliable ecosystem is essential for our company," said Domenico Mariotti, CEO and cofounder of Synapses. "Such a system enables us to tackle new challenges and different use cases every day, sometimes beating any expectations we ourselves had for our solutions."

"In the Japanese manufacturing industry, some early birds are now trying to introduce IoT to their factories," said Hiroshi Mochizuki, Small Precision Motor and Solutions business unit at Nidec. "They do not allow position data to have jitter, so Nidec decided to select Synapses' platform utilizing the Quuppa Ecosystem. Synapses has successfully developed its platform, of which the filtering capability and database structure is duly optimized for Quuppa's technology. Nidec strongly believes that problem-solving requests by its customers will be soon made, and good results in increase of productivity and security are expected to become visible in a short period of time, thanks to the availability of Synapses platform."

For more information or to register for the Quuppa partner event, visit http://quuppa.com/partner-event-2018/.

