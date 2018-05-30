CDISC is pleased to announce long-time standards advocate, skilled instructor and current European Liaison, Peter Van Reusel, as the organization's Chief Standards Officer.

Peter brings over 20 years' experience in senior roles in pharma and at CROs, leading the development and implementation of CDISC standards and carrying out other standards work in a multitude of organizational settings. He has been a CDISC-authorized instructor for over 11 years, and has helped significantly in developing CDISC training courses. For the past two years, Peter has served as CDISC's European Liaison, shepherding relationships with key European regulatory, academic, and biopharma stakeholders. He is also an active PhUSE working group leader.

"As this is the first Chief Standards Officer at a global standards development organization, it was critical to hire a candidate with the right mix of strong personal leadership skills, depth of standards knowledge to help us fully unlock the value of the CDISC standards, and a deep commitment to the clinical data standards community. Peter brings all these skills in abundance," noted David R. Bobbitt, President and CEO, CDISC. "Peter's reputation precedes him. His strong experience in Europe and his passion for supporting standards implementers will serve CDISC well."

Working closely with the President and CEO, as well as the CDISC Board, Peter will provide executive leadership to the development and implementation of clinical standards in line with CDISC's strategy and operational plans. Peter will serve as an evangelist for CDISC, positioning the organization as the global leader in clinical standards bringing clarity to data.

"As CDISC evolves alongside the rapidly changing research landscape and welcomes new opportunities for innovation, I will strive to make our standards even more beneficial for non-clinical and clinical research around the world," stated Mr. Van Reusel. "I am excited to join this strong team and to work with CDISC's amazing volunteers and staff."

ABOUT CDISC

CDISC creates clarity in clinical research by convening a global community to develop and advance data standards of the highest quality. Required by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) and adopted by the world's leading research organizations, CDISC standards enable the accessibility, interoperability, and reusability of data. With the help of CDISC standards, the entire research community can maximize the value of data for more efficient and meaningful research that has invaluable impact on global health. CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit charitable organization with administrative offices in Austin, Texas, with hundreds of employees, volunteers, and member organizations around the world.

