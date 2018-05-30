Automotive Aftermarket Parts Market Report 2017-2027 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Component (Tires, Battery, Filters, Braking Products, Lighting Parts, Spark Plugs, Collision Body Parts, Starters & Alternators, Exhaust Components, Wheels, Others), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle) & by Region Plus Analysis of Top Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers
Visiongain's comprehensive new 215 page report reveals that the automotive aftermarket parts market will achieve revenues of $388.8bn in 2017.
Rising vehicle sales combined with increasing average vehicle age is primarily driving the market for the global automotive aftermarket parts market. Moreover, increase in the number of authorized repair shops and independent repair / maintenance service stations will lead to increase in the demand for aftermarket components in the near future.
Global Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
Automotive Aftermarket Parts By Component Forecast 2017-2027
• Tires Forecast 2017-2027
• Battery Forecast 2017-2027
• Filters Forecast 2017-2027
• Braking Products Forecast 2017-2027
• Lighting Products Forecast 2017-2027
• Spark Plugs Forecast 2017-2027
• Collision Body Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• Starters & Alternators Forecast 2017-2027
• Exhausts Components Forecast 2017-2027
• Wheels Forecast 2017-2027
• Others Forecast 2017-2027
Automotive Aftermarket Parts By Vehicle Type Forecast 2017-2027
• Passenger Cars Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
What are the prospects in the leading regions and countries?
Americas Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• US Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• Canada Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• Mexico Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• Brazil Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of North & South America Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
Europe Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• Germany Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• UK Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• Spain Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• Italy Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• Russia Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Europe Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
Asia-Oceania Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• China Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• India Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• Japan Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• South Korea Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Asia-Oceania Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
Rest of the World Automotive Aftermarket Parts Forecast 2017-2027
Profiles of the leading Automotive Aftermarket Parts Companies
• Continental AG
• Denso Corporation
• ZF Friedrichshafen AG
• Magna International
• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
• Valeo Group
• Delphi Automotive PLC
• Schaeffler AG
• MAHLE GmbH
• Tenneco Inc.
Who should read this report: Directors of
• Automotive component manufacturers
• Automotive consultants
• Vehicle manufacturers
• Automotive component distributors
• Automotive component retailers
• E-commerce marketers
• Automotive industry analyst
• Automotive Industry Consultants
Companies Listed
ADP Roadmaster
ADVICS Co.Ltd.
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
Akebono Brake Corporation
Alfa Romeo
Amazon
AMS Automotive
AP Emissions Technologies
Aston Martin
Audi AG
AxleTech International
BBB Industries
Berryman Products, Inc.
Blackcircles
BlackRock Inc.
BMW Group
BOCO Group
BorgWarner Inc
Brake Parts Inc., LLC
Brembo S.p.A.
Calsonic Kansei
Centric Parts
Changan Automobile
Citroen
Continental AG
Continental Corporation
Daido
Daimler
Dana Inc.
Dayco Products LLC
Delphi Automotive
Denso Corporation
Denso Fukushima Corporation
Diehl Metall
Dorman Products, Inc.
Dow Automotive
Eastern Manufacturing Inc.
eBay
Eberspaecher
ElringKlinger
Faurecia S.A
FCA
FDP Virginia Inc.
Federal Mogul Corporation
Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation
Fiat
First Choice
Ford Motor Company
Gates Corporation
Gentex Corporation
Getrag
GM
Goodyear
Group Antolin-Irausa, S.A
Hanon
Henkel
Hitachi Automotive
Hitachi Zosen Corporation
Honda
Hyundai
Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.,
Infineon Technologies AG
Irmgard Ulderup Foundation
Jaguar
Japan Trustee Services Bank
Johnson Controls, Inc.
Kia
KSPG A
KYB Americas Corporation
Lazard Asset management LLC
Magna International
Magna Steryr
Magneti Marelli
Mahindra & Mahindra
Mahle Aftermarket Inc.
Mahle Behr Group
Mahle GmbH
Mann + Hummel Group
Mark IV Industries, Inc
Milton Industries, Inc.
Mitsubishi Motors
Modine
MotoRad
Nagares SA
NGK Spark Plug Co.,Ltd.
Nissan
NTN
Plews, Inc.
Remy Products
Rheinmetall Automotive
Riken
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
Schaeffler AG
Siemens
SKF
Spectra Premium Industries
Standard Motor Products Inc.
Tenneco Inc
The Schaeffer Group
TI Automotive
Toyota Group
Toyota Industries, Ltd
Toyota Motor Corporation
TRW Automotive
TYC
United States Powertrain
Valeo
Valeo Siemens eAutomotive.
Valspar Corporation
Valvoline, Inc.
Volkswagen
Volvo
WAI
Walker Products, Inc.
Wulf Gaertner Autoparts AG
Zeppelin Foundation
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
