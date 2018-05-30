Budget airline Ryanair has appointed Carol Sharkey as chief risk officer, joining its senior management team. Sharkey, who is currently the company's director of safety and security, will assume responsibility for all of the airline's operational risk assessment and will report directly to the chief executive. She has worked at Ryanair since 1995, having previously held roles in inflight, flight operations and in recent years has overseen the flight safety department. CEO Michael O'Leary said: ...

