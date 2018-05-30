Private sector employment in the US grew less than expected in May, according to the latest figures from ADP. Employers added 178,000 jobs this month compared to a 204,000 gain in April, missing expectations for a 190,000 increase. Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees added 38,000 jobs, while medium-sized businesses with between 50 and 499 members of staff added 84,000 jobs and large businesses of 500 employees or more created 56,000 jobs. The goods-producing sector added 64,000 jobs to ...

