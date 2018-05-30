alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, LLC Discusses Westport Fuel Systems Leading Position as a Global Tier 1 OEM Supplier with VP, OEM Light Duty and General Manager, Emer Operations, Fabio Vesentini

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2018 / alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, LLC, a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm, announced today that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner and CEO, conducted a review of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) (TSX: WPRT), specifically its OEM light-duty business which leverages the established product brands, Emer and BRC Gas Equipment and its leading position as a global Tier 1 original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier for alternative fuel components and systems with Vice President, OEM Light Duty and General Manager, Emer Operations, Fabio Vesentini.

"By focusing on supply into the light-duty market and with a global growth strategy to capture expansion within the medium-duty market, we believe that Westport Fuel Systems is well-positioned to deliver as a Tier 1 supplier and meet the high expectations of a quality product by today's global OEMs. We also believe Westport Fuel Systems has effectively developed their alternative fuel strategy and are able to offer a viable, market-ready solutions to be competitive with electrification for light-, medium- and heavy-duty applications, " said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner and CEO of alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, LLC.

About alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, LLC

EnergyTech Investor, LLC (ETI), a division of alphaDIRECT Advisors, is a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks, as well as the impact they could have on the stock price. ETI's expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including Clean Transportation, Emerging EnergyTech, Energy Services, Smart Buildings, Solar, Water Value Chain and Industrial. ETI was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst Shawn Severson after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. ETI's mission is to bridge that information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights.

About Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are inventors, engineers, manufacturers and suppliers of advanced clean fuel systems and components that can change the way the world moves. Our technology delivers performance, fuel efficiency and environmental benefits to address the challenges of global climate change and urban air quality. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

