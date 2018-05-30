PJSC PHOSAGRO - Shareholders Approve FY Div of RUB 1.943 bn

For Immediate Release 30 May 2018

PhosAgro Shareholders Approve FY Dividend of RUB 1.943 billion

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically-integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that today's Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) approved a dividend payment of RUB 1.943 billion, or RUB 15 per ordinary share (RUB 5 per GDR), from undistributed net profit for 2017. The dividend record date was set as 13 June 2018.

The AGM also elected the new compositions of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee, and approved the financial statements and annual report for 2017, as well as distribution of the Company's profit for 2017.

Shareholders also approved payment of remuneration and compensation to members of the Board of Directors, and elected the members of the Audit Committee. PhosAgro's auditor for 2018 was confirmed as LLC FBK.

Notes to Editors

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P 2 O 5 content of not less than 39% (according to IFA, Fertecon and CRU).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, over 35 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.