AT&T Inc.* will webcast a keynote by David Christopher, president, AT&T Mobility and Entertainment, at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference in London on Wednesday, June 6. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time; 3:30 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. We recommend viewers start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

