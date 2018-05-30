Temperature Sensor Market Worth 7.48 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the research report on "Temperature Sensor Market by Product Type (Bimetallic, Thermistor, IC, RTD, Thermocouple, IR, Fiber Optic), End-User Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the overall market is estimated to grow from USD 5.62 Billion in 2018 to USD 7.48 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2018 and 2023. The increasing penetration of temperature sensors in advanced and portable healthcare equipment, growing demand for temperature sensors in the automotive sector, and the increasing adoption of home and building automation systems are the key factors driving the temperature sensor market growth.

Market for contact-type temperature sensor to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

Contact-type temperature sensors comprise thermocouple, RTD, thermistor, temperature sensor IC, and bimetallic temperature sensor. These are widely used in industries such as chemicals, consumer electronics, oil & gas, energy & power, and automotive, owing to their low cost, wide temperature range, and high accuracy. The rising adoption of temperature sensors in automotive, chemicals, and consumer electronics sectors is the major driving factor for the market. Moreover, it is expected that the growth of contact-type temperature sensors will be driven by wearables, smartphones, and other consumer electronics devices.

Chemicals to account for largest size of temperature sensor market in 2018

Monitoring and controlling temperature in any chemical process is of vital importance. There are various critical and sensitive chemical processes wherein a small change in temperature may damage the processing equipment, as well as lead to loss of hundreds of thousands. Therefore, temperature sensors play an important role in the chemicals end-user industry. Processes such as refining, heat tracing, cracking, and incineration, and systems such as sanitary systems and piping systems use temperature sensors for temperature monitoring and control. Such usage of temperature sensors in the chemicals end-user industry creates significant demand for these sensors.

APAC to dominate temperature sensor market during forecast period

The temperature sensor market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as APAC has a strong demand for consumer equipment, including portable healthcare electronics and white goods. Increasing industrial automation, especially in automotive and food & beverages sectors, will generate demand for temperature sensors in APAC.

Major players operating in the temperature sensor market include ABB (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (US), Analog Devices (US), Honeywell International (US), Amphenol (US), Global Mixed Mode Technology (Taiwan), Integrated Device Technology (US), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Microchip Technology (US), ON Semiconductor (US), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Okazaki Manufacturing Company (Japan), Yamari Industries (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Gunther GmbH Temperaturmesstechnik (Germany), and Omega Engineering (US).

