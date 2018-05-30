Leo Group Discusses Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Growth Drivers in New SNNLive Video Interview with StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2018 / StockNewsNow.com , The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published an SNNLive Video Interview with Shi Chul (Robert Kang), Chairman and CEO of Leo Group, Inc. (OTCQB: LEOM), developing electric high-power engines for sailing, fishing, and powerboats and yachts, according to the company's website (see here: www.lgmarines.com). The video interview was recorded on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

Leo Group, Inc. - Developing Electric High-Power Engines for Boats and Ships

About LGM Co., Ltd. (Owned by LEOM)

LGM Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Leo Motors, Inc. (LEOM), develops unique electric high-power engines for sail, fishing, and power boats and yachts. LGM is innovating technologies such as cartridge battery system, electricity shock prevention, range management, power management, electric magnetic radiation (EMR) prevention, and mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) connection. Electric boats have many advantages beside energy efficiency. Electric boats substantially reduce noise while traveling, the biggest problem for ICE (Internal Combustion Engines) boats, and do not produce any stench from oil or gas. Despite these advantages, only a handful of other electric boats have been developed throughout the world due to high technology barriers. Electric boat power systems have traditionally presented electric shock hazards because of the proximity of water. Historically users of e-boats are exposed to the potential of fatal electric shock accidents. The most important safety technology for e-boat is electric shock prevention technology. LGM produces safe e-boats and has pioneered the unique electric high-speed power system for small and medium fishing boats and power boats

LGM has finished the development and testing of various electric boat power systems from 40 horsepower (HP) to 660HP (dual) HP which can make 32-foot power boat and make speed up to 40 knots (approx. 46miles/Hour).

For more information about LGM Co., Ltd., please visit: www.lgmarines.com

