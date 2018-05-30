Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Report 2017-2027 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Type of Connectivity Solutions (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated), by Service Provider (OEM Hardware, Aftermarket Hardware, Telematics Service Providers, Connectivity Hardware) Plus Analysis of Fleet Management, Logistics, Tracking, Routing & Navigation for Fuel Efficiency, Driver Monitoring, Safety, Diagnostics & Predictive Analytics
Increasing adoption of telematics systems in commercial vehicle fleets has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The $25.9bn commercial vehicle telematics market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of the growing need to optimise routes, improve fuel efficiency and drive down costs.
But there are also additional benefits in implementing predictive and responsive analytics in terms of vehicle maintenance to minimise down-time for the vehicle. These trends are expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Forecasts 2017-2027
• Banks
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2010/Commercial-Vehicle-Telematics-Market-Report-2017-2027
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com