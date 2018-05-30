Financial and Capital Market Commission on May 29, 2018 decided to allow AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" shareholder AS "AGROFIRMA TERVETE" to announce the mandatory takeover bid of AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" shares. 1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" (Target company): In the shareholder's meeting of AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" on April 30, 2018 a decision was taken to delist shares of AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" from the regulated market. The shareholders of the target company - AS "AGROFIRMA TERVETE" and SIA "Latvijas škirnes dzivnieku audzetaju savieniba" voted for such a decision. AS "AGROFIRMA TERVETE" a company registered in Latvia on 21.05.2004., registration number: 45103001086, registered address - Tervetes novads, Tervetes pag., Kronauce, "Tišas", LV - 3730 is authorized to announce mandatory takeover bid. 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: EUR 1.76 3. Term of takeover bid:Takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days, starting on the next working day when Offerer will publish official announcement in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" informing about the takeover bid. If the established offer period ends on a Saturday, Sunday, or on a public holiday, then the last day of the offer is considered the next working day. Attached: Prospectus of the mandatory takeover bid in Latvian of AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija". Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=681359