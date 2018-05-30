At the end of the week the production line of the insolvent German PV manufacturer will be closed down. Its insolvency administrator wants to continue paying salaries until the end of September, as he sees good prospects for the acquisition of Solarworld's cell production facilities.As part of the opening of insolvency proceedings, Solarworld Industries GmbH plans to shut down cell production in Arnstadt, Thuringia, in eastern Germany. Production will be stopped on Friday because the raw materials required are running low, insolvency administrator Christoph Niering told broadcaster MDR Thuringia. ...

