HighWire and PubGrade Partner to Increase Publisher Revenues

May 30, 2018

HighWire, the technology partner of choice for leading commercial and scholarly publishers, has announced a new partnership with PubGrade GmbH. HighWire and PubGrade have agreed to provide HighWire customers the option of leveraging PubGrade's integrated advertising platform: PubGrade for Publishers.

PubGrade's platform-as-a-service solution: PubGrade for Publishers will provide publishers with a fully integrated advertising platform that enables them to offer cutting-edge digital advertising campaign targeting, monitoring, reporting, as well as workflow and optimization solutions.

"We are proud to partner with HighWire and offer our services to their extensive customer base," said Philipp Eckerle, PubGrade CEO. "PubGrade's platform provides publisher's digital ad sales teams with the ability to offer granular contextual and behavioural ad targeting, campaign forecasting, real-time monitoring and detailed client reporting across scalable content inventory. Sites that have installed PubGrade, have seen a significant uplift in digital display revenues."

Dan Filby, Chief Executive Officer, HighWire said: " We continually explore ways to enhance the value proposition for our publishers. By partnering with PubGrade, our publishers can increase their revenues by using PubGrade's contextual advertising services. Our latest partnership gives our customers an elegant 'off-the-shelf' solution that integrates with the HighWire Intelligent Publishing Platform to provide a focused, targeted way to optimise revenue from digital advertising."

HighWire is looking forward to introducing customers to this service at the SSP 40th Annual Meeting, May 30 - June 1.

About HighWire

HighWire is the technology partner of choice for world-leading commercial and scholarly publishers. With offices globally, HighWire provides digital publishing solutions and platform expertise across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking. HighWire also delivers strategic consulting services for developing systems and applications and improving the customer experience.

HighWire is a CODiE award finalist for Vizors in the Best Business Intelligence Reporting & Analytics Solution category.

About PubGrade

Since 2013, PubGrade has provided STM Publishers with innovative advertising technologies tailored to their individual advertising revenue generation needs. PubGrade's proprietary technology is used across hundreds of prestigious scientific journals including those published by Springer Nature and PLOS. As of 2017, PubGrade has enabled precision-targeted delivery of digital ad campaigns for more than 190 international advertisers.

