

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 10:00 am ET Wednesday, the Bank of Canada announces its decision on interest rates. The BoC is widely expected to keep borrowing costs unchanged at 1.25 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the loonie fell against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The loonie was worth 83.71 against the yen, 1.5108 against the euro, 0.9797 against the aussie and 1.3003 against the greenback as of 9:55 am ET.



