Drug discovery and development Redx Pharma will restart early-stage clinical trials on its RXC004 product after a phase I/IIa assessment of the cancer drug was temporarily halted in March following concerns over dosing levels. However, following talks with the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency, Redx will resume its study into RXC004 with a lower initial dose at the start of 2019. Redx highlighted that no "off-target" side-effects had been observed and that its compound had appeared to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...