Standard Life Aberdeen said it expected to generate at least £100m of extra savings after merging with Aberdeen Asset Management and selling its life insurance business to Phoenix Group. The asset manager said the net savings under its new business model would take effect by the end of 2020 and would be on top of announced cost savings of £250m from combining with Aberdeen. Standard Life will make the savings by means such as cutting out duplication, slimming down management and support ...

