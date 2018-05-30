Angling equipment supplier Fishing Republic saw its shares dive on Wednesday after the company said the coming year would be "a period of transition" following disappointing financial results. The AIM-traded firm reported a pre-tax loss on ordinary activities of £2.23m for the year, down from a profit of £0.42m year before, despite a 57.8% growth in revenue to £9.15m which the company said was below management targets. At the year ended 31 December the company's net cash position was £0.36m, ...

