Specialty pharmaceutical firm Alliance Pharma announced on Wednesday that non-executive director Thomas Casdagli will step down from the board with immediate effect. The AIM-traded firm said that Casdagli, who is also a partner of MVM Life Science Partners LLP, will be ending a nine year tenure on the company's board. David Cook, Alliance Pharma's chairman, commented: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Tom for his very significant contribution to Alliance over the past nine years. We ...

