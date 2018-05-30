Consumer price pressures in Germany accelerated significantly last month on the back of a sharp increase in energy costs. According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance, the rate of increase in consumer prices picked-up from a year-on-year pace of 1.6% for April to 2.2% in May (consensus: 1.9%). Pushing the cost of living higher, and versus the year-earlier period, energy prices jumped by 5.2% following a gain of 1.3% in the month before. Goods prices also increased, with the rate of ...

