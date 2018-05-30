Markets in Asia finished lower on Wednesday, following a sell-off on Wall Street overnight as investors continued to keep an eye on the political crisis in Italy. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 1.52% at 22,018.52, as the yen weakened 0.06% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 108.84. The broader Topix index fell 1.46% as most sectors were in the red, led lower by banking plays and the nonferrous metals sector. Nintendo was up 4.34% after it announced three new titles in the popular Pokemon ...

